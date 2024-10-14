Kenya relocates 50 elephants to a larger park. A sign poaching is under control, officials say

MWEA, Kenya (AP) — Kenya is relocating 50 elephants from a national reserve to a larger park after overpopulation overwhelmed the ecosystem, in what has been hailed as a success in conservation efforts. The elephant population in the 16-square-mile Mwea National Reserve has thrived from its maximum capacity of 50 to a whopping 156. On Monday, Tourism Minister Rebecca Miano oversaw the translocation of five elephants to the expansive Aberdare National Park, located in central Kenya. Fifty other elephants are set to be relocated, but the date hasn’t been announced. Officials said this was a sign packing was limited, allowing the elephant population to flourish.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.