MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year’s average of 2.82 million. The division series averaged 3.56 million viewers for 18 games, a 14% increase from last year. Friday’s night NLDS Game 5 between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres averaged 7.5 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, the most-watched division series game since 2017. Saturday afternoon’s deciding game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers averaged 3.42 million on TBS, the most-watched division series matchup in a day game window in 17 years.

