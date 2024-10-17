Former NBC anchor Brian Williams is returning to election night and hosting an Amazon special

Longtime NBC News anchor Brian Williams is returning to the screen on election night, only this time he’ll be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The company announced Williams will anchor live election night coverage and commentary on the service. Williams has kept a low profile since ending his late-night news show on MSNBC in 2021. He anchored election coverage for NBC News during his tenure at “NBC Nightly News” host from 2004 to 2015. A former NBC News colleague, Jonathan Wald, will be executive producer of the event, which will include results from third-party sources and commentary from guests who were not named on Thursday.

