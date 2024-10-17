Kansas City Chiefs owner backs kicker Harrison Butker forming PAC supporting ‘traditional values’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt says he has no issue with kicker Harrison Butker forming a political action committee designed to encourage Christians to vote for “traditional values.” Butker announced his UPRIGHT PAC last weekend. Hunt says the Chiefs have players “on both sides of the political spectrum” and he supports efforts to “make a difference.” The Hunt family has supported a group urging Missouri voters to reject a ballot measure that would overturn a near-total ban on abortion in the state. Butker drew attention earlier this year for a commencement speech at a private Catholic college.

