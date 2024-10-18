Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is shelling out billions of dollars for clean energy and approving major offshore wind projects as officials race to secure major climate initiatives before President Joe Biden’s term comes to an end. Biden wants to establish a legacy for climate action that includes locking in a trajectory for reducing the nation’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to rescind unspent funds in Biden’s landmark climate and health care bill and stop offshore wind development if he returns to the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will pursue a climate agenda similar to Biden’s. Announcements of major environmental grants and project approvals have speeded up in recent months.

