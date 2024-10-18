Online bidding for Ohtani’s historic 50-50 ball up to $1.8M as litigation for proceeds continues

The online auction for Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at $1.8 million. The auction has been somewhat overshadowed by the legal situation surrounding the ball. Christian Zacek walked out of Miami’s LoanDepot Park with the ball after gaining possession in the left-field stands. Max Matus and Joseph Davidov each claim in separate lawsuits that they grabbed the ball first. Zacek was identified as Chris Belanski in the initial lawsuits. Matus’ updated lawsuit changes the defendant’s name to Zacek. Matus’ attorney says the defendant has been difficult to identify, but Zacek is the name on the contract to sell the ball.

