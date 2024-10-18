Palau’s vibrant Helen Reef is a magnet for poachers. These rangers keep it safe

HELEN ISLAND, Palau (AP) — Helen Reef, a 40-square-mile atoll at the southern edge of Palau, is one of Earth’s most remote and biologically diverse reefs. It’s home to more than 500 fish species, hundreds of hard and soft corals, sea turtles and much more. But that rich aquatic life also makes it a magnet for poachers, and that’s where the Hatohobei State Rangers come in. Four rangers serve a few months at a time to protect the precious reef that’s hundreds of miles away from the most populous islands of their home country. It can be a lonely existence that requires them to stretch their resources, including boat fuel and drinking water, to get the job done.

