California utility shuts off power in 12 counties as ‘diablo’ wind spikes risk of wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 13,000 customers in Northern California woke up without electricity Friday after Pacific Gas and Electric shut off power to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires amid dry weather and strong winds expected to last through part of the weekend. The utility began cutting power Thursday evening to customers in 12 counties, including several in the San Francisco Bay Area. PG&E also shut off power to some customers farther north in Colusa, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties. A total of about 20,000 customers could lose power temporarily in the next couple of days, PG&E said in a statement Thursday.

