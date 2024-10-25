AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kansas on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump is hoping to win Kansas and its six electoral votes for the third consecutive presidential election on Nov. 5. He is running against Vice President Kamala Harris, who faces an uphill battle in a state that hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate for 60 years. In the U.S. House, three incumbent representatives are up for reelection, with one open seat in the 2nd Congressional District. In the state Legislature, Democrats could break a GOP supermajority by flipping just a few seats in either chamber. Meanwhile, two Democratic incumbents on the State Board of Education seek reelection.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.