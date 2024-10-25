AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Minnesota on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota voters will decide on Election Day how to award the state’s 10 presidential electoral votes, including whether to promote their two-term governor to the vice presidency. The state briefly loomed as a possible presidential battleground in 2024, but Democrat Kamala Harris nudged the state back onto safer Democratic ground when she chose Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Republican Donald Trump narrowly missed winning in Minnesota in his two previous campaigns, coming within 1.5 percentage points of victory in 2016. Voters will also decide which party will control both chambers of the state Legislature.

