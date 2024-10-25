AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Washington state will cast their ballots mostly before Election Day, as the state votes almost entirely by mail. They will cast ballots for president, governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, as well as several state and local offices and ballot measures. The last Republican to carry the solidly Democratic state in a presidential election was Ronald Reagan in 1984. That election also brought about the end of Gov. John Spellman’s term. He was the last Republican to hold that office in Washington.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.