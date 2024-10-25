Appeals court in crucial Georgia won’t expedite case on election certification

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court in the battleground state of Georgia has declined a request for expedited review of an appeal of a judge’s order that county election officials must vote to certify results by the legal deadline. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled this month that those officials cannot “refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance.” His ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Julie Adams a Republican member of the election board in Fulton County. Adams appealed that order Wednesday and asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to hear it on an expedited basis. On Friday the appeals court declined to do so.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.