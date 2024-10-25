Ex-Oath Keepers, including heavy metal guitarist, avoid prison after cooperating in Jan. 6 cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group have avoided prison time for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot after pleading guilty to federal charges and cooperating with investigators. Jon Ryan Schaffer, who founded the band Iced Earth, was the first Jan. 6 defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in 2021. In a separate case Friday, another former Oath Keeper, Caleb Berry, also received probation after the judge and prosecutor praised him for his extensive cooperation with investigators, including his testimony at two trials.

