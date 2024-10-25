Harvard temporarily suspends library privileges for faculty involved in ‘study-in’ protests

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Students and faculty members at Harvard University have engaged in pro-Palestinian “study-in” protests at university libraries, as protests at other campuses nationwide have also begun to pull in teachers. The Harvard Crimson reports about two dozen Harvard faculty members were suspended for participating in an Oct. 16 “study-in.” The faculty had supported students who were temporarily banned from the library for holding a similar demonstration. The faculty were given two-week library suspensions from the university’s flagship library. Study-in protests involve silently reading materials related to free speech while propping up signs about dissent next to them or taped to the back of their laptops.

