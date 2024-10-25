Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a southwest Las Vegas house fire. A fire official says a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window early Thursday to escape the flames and were hospitalized with unspecified injuries. The cause of the fire was being investigated. Authorities say neighbors reported hearing an explosion during the blaze and that the first firefighters to arrive couldn’t get inside due to heat and flames. The roof, third and second floors later collapsed. The names of the dead and injured weren’t immediately disclosed.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.