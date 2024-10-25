Who does Trump see as ‘enemies from within’?

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump’s allies have tried in vain to persuade him to stop venting his rage against “enemies from within” in the campaign’s waning weeks. But he keeps going. In his rallies and interviews, the former president is increasingly fixated on the Americans he believes have wronged or betrayed him. They are worse, he says, than foreign adversaries of the United States. And he’s made plain his desire to use the power of the federal government to go after them. Trump has generally defined his enemies nebulously with terms like the radical left or the deep state. But he’s also spent recent weeks railing against specific critics, including Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and journalists.

