Wisconsin elections officials report 40% increase in early voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials are reporting a nearly 40% increase in early in-person absentee voting over 2020. Early in-person absentee voting began Tuesday in the battleground state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced that as of Friday morning 292,702 people had voted early in-person compared with 209,665 as of the morning of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The commission says voters have requested nearly a million absentee ballots, with 715,395 returned by mail or in-person early voters. Early in-person absentee voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 3.

