Active shooter at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots fired

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man fired at least 15 gunshots at a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta during a standoff and has been taken into custody. Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said officers responded to a call Tuesday around 10 a.m. about a mental health emergency in the residential area of the hotel in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Two police officers shot back during the exchange. Schierbaum said one officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Schierbaum said the suspect eventually raised his hands and a SWAT team took him into custody.

