House fire in north Chicago suburb leaves 3 people dead and another hospitalized

ZION, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire killed three people and injured a fourth person in a north Chicago suburb. The Zion Fire Rescue Department says firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in the city of Zion near the Wisconsin border late Tuesday after callers reporting seeing smoke and fire. The department says fire crews then entered the house and found three people who could not be resuscitated. A neighbor was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two victims were in their 50s, and the third was 41 years old.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.