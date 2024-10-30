Two more Young Thug co-defendants accept plea deals
ATLANTA (AP) — Two more people standing trial along with rapper Young Thug have pleaded guilty to reduced charges after reaching deals with prosecutors. Pleas from Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey came Wednesday, just a day after another co-defendant, Quamarvious Nichols, took a plea deal. Ryan pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to violate the state’s anti-racketeering law and was sentenced to 10 years, which was commuted to time served. Huey pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, robbery, gun, gang and aggravated assault charges. He got 25 years, with nine to be served in prison, 11 on probation and five years suspended.