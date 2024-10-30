Verdict expected in the Paris trial of a former Rwandan doctor accused of genocide

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is expected to announce its verdict in the trial of a Rwandan former doctor accused of having played a role in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. The Advocates-General, in charge of the prosecution, requested 30 years in prison for Eugène Rwamucyo, a 65-year-old former doctor who is charged with genocide, complicity, crimes against humanity and conspiring to prepare those crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing. Three decades after the genocide, several witnesses traveled to Paris for the four-week trial and gave graphic descriptions of the killings in the Butare region where Rwamucyo was at the time. The massacres saw more than 800,000 of Rwanda’s minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them killed.

