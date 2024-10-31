‘Obamacare’ enrollment opens, as Republicans threaten the health insurance program used by millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can start signing up Friday for health care coverage offered through the Affordable Care Act marketplace for 2025. The future of ‘Obamacare’ has emerged as a key issue in the closing days of the presidential campaign, with a top GOP leader promising this week to overhaul the program should Republican Donald Trump assume the presidency. Billions of dollars in tax credits, established during the COVID-19 pandemic, are also at stake. The money has expanded eligibility for millions of Americans, made the health insurance coverage more affordable for many and dramatically boosted enrollment. The credits expire next year.

