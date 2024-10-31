Pentagon audit says Boeing cleaned up on Air Force parts, including soap dispensers marked up 8,000%

WASHINGTON (AP) — According to a Pentagon audit, Boeing has overcharged the Air Force on spare parts for a major cargo plane, including marking up the price of simple lavatory soap dispensers by 8,000%. The Defense Department’s inspector general reported this week that Boeing’s overcharges totaled nearly $1 million for 12 items used on C-7 cargo planes. Boeing disputes the findings, saying the parts it supplies must meet tougher standards for military planes. The Pentagon auditor’s findings are another setback for Boeing in a volatile year that started with a door plug blowing out of a 737 Max jetliner during a flight in January.

