US imposes sanctions on top members of the armed wing of a Mexican fentanyl-trafficking cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on senior members of the armed wing of a Mexican drug cartel that operates on border territories in and around Chihuahua, Mexico. Five Mexican citizens and two companies linked to La Linea, a violent Mexico-based drug trafficking organization that smuggles fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the U.S. on behalf of the transnational Juarez Cartel, were hit with economic sanctions Thursday. The latest action is meant to stem a powerful source of a fentanyl supply coming into the U.S.

