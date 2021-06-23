Pedestrian bridge collapses onto DC highway, injuring several people

CNN - National

By Melissa Alonso and Eric Levenson, CNN

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295 in Washington, DC on Wednesday, injuring several people and blocking the highway, according to tweets from DC Fire and EMS.

The bridge collapsed at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, the agency said in a tweet. Four people were transported to the hospital, but there were no reports of anyone trapped in the debris, the agency said.

A hazmat unit was on scene mitigating a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was struck by debris, DC Fire and EMS said.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department are in the early stages of investigating the cause of the collapse, said department spokesperson Alaina Gertz.