A multi-story building in Surfside, Florida, has partially collapsed, authorities say

MIAMI, Florida — A "partial building collapse" near Miami Beach caused a massive emergency response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according the department.

"#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue," a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. It indicated more than 80 rescue units were at the location, including Technical Rescue Teams, along with assistance from other municipal fire departments.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties. Witnesses told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG that people were trapped inside the building, and a search and rescue operation was underway, with crews carefully checking the wreckage and remaining structure for survivors.

At one point, firefighters could be seen pulling a boy from the rubble alive and rescuing other people from balconies. One eyewitness told WPLG that the collapse "looked like something from 9/11."

According to the Miami Herald, the collapsed 12-story tower is part of Champlain Towers, an ocean-side condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units. The building, located in the small beach town of Surfside - about 6 miles north of Miami Beach, had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market for $600,000 to $700,000.

“What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse, which photos and video from the scene showed affected about half of the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building; the collapse also sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a layer of dust.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area. People in neighboring buildings were evacuated to a nearby recreational center, witnesses told ABC News.

The area is a mix of new and old apartments, houses, condominiums and hotels, with restaurants and stores serving an international combination of residents and tourists. The community provides a stark contrast from bustle and glitz of South Beach with a slower-paced neighborhood feel.