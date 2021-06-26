Gunman who killed two people after crashing stolen truck is fatally shot by police in Massachusetts

CNN - National

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Dakin Andone, CNN

Police in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Saturday killed a man they say stole a truck and crashed it into a home before fatally shooting two people.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect apparently stole the box truck owned by a plumbing company before hitting a home on Veterans Road, the Winthrop Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Soon after, police said, he is “believed to have shot the two adult victims,” who were identified as a man and a woman.

Police responded to the scene at 2:41 p.m. ET, after receiving reports that a truck hit a residential building and shots had been fired.

The suspect was found a short distance from the accident site, police said. At least one officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect, who was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect was armed with at least two weapons, police said.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim died at the hospital, police said.

Police Chief Terence Delehanty said there were two other victims in the incident. Before crashing into the house, the truck hit a passenger vehicle carrying two people, he said. The victims of that collision were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and Delehanty said there was no further danger to the community.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, according to standard procedure, while the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office investigates the officer-involved shooting.

