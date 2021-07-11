4 arrested after cache of weapons found in hotel near upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver

CNN - National

By Amir Vera, Gregory Lemos and Leslie Perrot, CNN

Four people were arrested Friday after a hotel employee alerted authorities about a cache of weapons inside a room at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colorado.

The hotel where the weapons were found is about one block away from Coors Field, where the MLB All-Star Game will be taking place Tuesday. Denver police feared a “Las Vegas-style shooting” during the game after they were tipped off about the weapons by a hotel maid, according to CNN affiliate KMGH.

“We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game,” the FBI Denver said in a statement. “We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time.”

Denver police officers initially responded to the Maven Hotel Friday for a report of a suspicious occurrence. After obtaining a search warrant, searching two rooms and impounding two vehicles, three men and a woman were arrested, police said in a news release. The individuals were identified as Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44; and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43.

Platt was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Platt also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, Denver police said in a news release.

Gabriel Rodriguez was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Serikawa was charged with investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Serikawa also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, police said.

CNN has been unable to reach any of the individuals arrested and is trying to determine if they have legal representation.

Sage Hospitality, the operator of the Maven Hotel, released a statement saying it was “incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance.”

“We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation,” the statement read.

CNN has reached out to the Denver mayor’s office and the MLB, but has not heard back.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and other Denver law enforcement officials said they plan to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide an update on the arrests and safety measures for MLB All-Star week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Leslie Perrot reported on this story from Denver, Colorado. Amir Vera and Gregory Lemos wrote from Atlanta, Georgia.