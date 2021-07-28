Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims’ families

CNN - National

By Kristina Sgueglia and Sarah Jorgensen, CNN

Gun manufacturer Remington has offered nearly $33 million to nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a proposed lawsuit settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Remington Arms Co. LLC and Remington Outdoors Co. Inc. — collectively “Remington” — offered $3.66 million each to nine plaintiffs representing the estate of victims killed in the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults, according to separate offers of compromise.

In a statement, the lawyers for the victims’ families say in part they will “consider their next steps.”

CNN has reached out to Remington for comment.

Families of victims sued in 2014, claiming in part that Remington, the manufacturer of the Bushmaster semiautomatic rifle used during shooting, knowingly marketed the gun for use by people to “carry out offensive, military style combat missions against their perceived enemies.”

In 2012, six adults and 20 children at Sandy Hook elementary school were killed by Adam Lanza, who had earlier killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, in their home. The US Supreme Court in 2019 decided not to take up an appeal by Remington, effectively allowing the suit to move forward.

In 2020 Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years.

An “important goal” of the suit “has been showing banks and insurers that companies that sell assault weapons to civilians are fraught with financial risk,” families’ attorney Josh Koskoff said Wednesday, adding in part that financial institutions learned this when Remington filed for bankruptcy.

Koskoff credited two insurance companies that once did business with Remington for realizing that promoting the use of AR-15-style rifles “as weapons of war to civilians is indefensible.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

