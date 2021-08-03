Gunman shot 3 workers at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee, before officers killed him, police say
By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN
An employee of a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Tennessee opened fire there Tuesday morning, injuring three co-workers before police officers shot and killed him, authorities said.
The gunman, believed to be a day-shift employee, shot three people at the facility in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch just before 6 a.m. during a change of shifts, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said.
Police officers encountered the gunman shortly after the shooting, and the gunman directed a semiautomatic pistol at them after being told to drop his weapon, Aaron said. Police then shot the gunman, Aaron said.
The gunman had shot one employee in the chest; one in the abdomen; and one in a leg, Aaron said. One of the three was in critical condition Tuesday morning, he said.
Earlier, police said the gunman had shot two people.
A fourth worker injured her ankle while running, Aaron said.
No names were immediately released. Police also have not commented about a motive.
The gunman had been working there “for a relatively short period of time,” Aaron said.
SmileDirectClub, a Nashville-based company that makes clear plastic teeth aligners, said “the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site.”
“The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities,” the company said Tuesday in a Twitter statement.
SmileDirectClub is known primarily for working with dentists and orthodontists to sell clear aligners online as an alternative to traditional braces.
The Antioch neighborhood is about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Nashville.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN’s Carma Hassan contributed to this report.
Comments