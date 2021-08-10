2 dead, 1 injured after shooting over unpaid rent in Las Vegas, police say

CNN - National

By Amir Vera and Kay Jones, CNN

An argument over unpaid rent ended with a shooting Tuesday, leaving two women dead and a man injured, according to a Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, who was renting rooms to the three victims, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, the release said.

The incident took place shortly after midnight when officers responded to a shooting on West Chicago Avenue. There, they found a woman lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds, the release said. The woman was later pronounced dead.

A man then exited the home with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to CNN affiliate KSNV-TV.

The suspected shooter — later identified Sanchez — was located inside the home, but did not immediately leave, prompting calls for a SWAT unit, KSNV reported. Sanchez eventually left the home after negotiations and was taken into custody.

Inside the home, officers found another woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identification of the three victims along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

