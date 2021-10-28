A woman in Mississippi died after strong winds blew her car off the road, official says

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

One person is dead as a result of extreme weather in Jackson County, Mississippi, Wednesday night.

Jackson County Public Safety Director Earl Etheridge confirmed to CNN Thursday that around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was killed after the car she was inside was blown off the road by strong winds. Jackson County is in the southeast corner of the state.

Etheridge said officials were not certain if a tornado touched down but said National Weather Service officials were in route for assessments.

A strong line of thunderstorms, with a history of producing tornadoes and wind gusts of 60 mph, rolled through Jackson County, Mississippi, Wednesday night.

A thunderstorm wind damage report from the National Weather Service in New Orleans states “powerlines downed in the road. debris in the road also reported on gregory street near highway 63.”

A team from New Orleans NWS will go out and survey the area Thursday to determine whether straight line winds or a tornado is responsible for the damage. Preliminary results of the survey can be expected Thursday evening.

The track of damage appears to be relatively small, estimating the total track to be just half a mile long, Etheridge said.

“All we’re seeing right now is we have less than 15 houses that received damage, two that lost roof, and a few cars blown around,” he said.

