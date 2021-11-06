Brother of drug trafficker El Chapo and 2 others indicted on drug trafficking charges

By Jamie Crawford, National Security Producer

The US Attorney’s office in Arizona announced the unsealing of two indictments that charged high-ranking members of the Sinaloa drug cartel with international drug trafficking, one of them the brother of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the convicted former leader of the cartel.

A federal grand jury in Tucson returned superseding indictments in November 2019 and February 2020 against cartel members Aureliano Guzman-Loera of Sinaloa, Mexico, along with brothers Ruperto, Jose, and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez of Guadalupe Y Calvo, Mexico, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s office on Friday.

“The indictments allege various violations of United States law related to the international distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, occurring over several years,” the release said.

In February 2019, El Chapo was convicted on 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs.

He is serving his life sentence in Colorado’s Supermax prison.

The wife of El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, pleaded guilty in June in a federal court in Washington to drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband’s narcotics empire.

