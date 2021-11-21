Multiple people injured when driver plows through a Wisconsin holiday parade

By Keith Allen, Joe Sutton and Alaa Elassar, CNN

A car ran through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade.

Multiple people were on the ground injured after the incident, Staral told CNN’s Pamela Brown Sunday night.

About “20 to 30 minutes into the parade a red SUV came running down the middle of the street — there were a lot of screams — and we almost thought maybe it was Santa but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people,” Staral said.

In her description of those injured, Staral said “Right in front of me in the little spot where I was sitting, probably four people were down — so there were a lot of people that ran to go check on them.”

“I believe that the four people in front of me were still breathing but they were down, they were not moving,” she added.

Waukesha Police are advising people to avoid the downtown area and have established a family reunification center, the agency said on its official Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

