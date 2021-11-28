Start your week smart: Shooting, smash-and-grab, Maxwell, storms, music awards

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Hundreds of thousands of US students are dreading turning 21 because it means they’ll be living in limbo and scrambling to find ways to stay in the country they love. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The annual lighting ceremony of the National Menorah will be held on the Ellipse across the street from the White House. The event marks the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, will participate in the ceremony.

The United States will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi effective tomorrow due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant. This does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents.

The trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell starts. She allegedly conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to entice minor females to travel to engage in criminal sex activity, to transport minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection begins in the trial of Kim Potter. The former police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, is accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop. She is charged with manslaughter, and says she mistook her service weapon for a Taser.

For the second time this month, Atlanta voters will head to the polls to elect the city’s next mayor. The runoff election is between city council Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens, an at-large councilman. Both advanced to the runoff after the candidates failed to gain the 50% plus one vote needed for a win.

Visitors pose for a photo in the middle of the artwork “Tunnel of Light” in Tokamachi, Japan. Here’s a look at 36 moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will host this year’s Soul Train Awards, which will be broadcast from New York’s world-famous Apollo Theater for the first time. The star-studded lineup of performers includes Maxwell and Ashanti, who’ll both get lifetime achievement awards at the ceremony. The show airs on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

