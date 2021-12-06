Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is retiring

By Michelle Watson and Carma Hassan

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, whose tenure will be remembered for his handling of the George Floyd murder investigation, announced Monday that he will retire in mid-January.

“After much personal reflection and thoughtful discussions with my family and Mayor Frey, I have made the decision that I will not be accepting a new term as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Arradondo said.

He was the city’s first Black police chief, appointed in 2017.

Arrandondo, who grew up in Minneapolis, said he’s “been blessed beyond measure to have served the people of this truly wonderful city.”

“After 32 years of service, I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus, and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities,” the chief said.

Mayor Jacob Frey thanked the chief for his service.

“Throughout his time within the MPD, he’s been unabashed about his commitment to truth, to transparency, and to justice,” the mayor said.

Frey said he would announce an interim chief in the coming days.

