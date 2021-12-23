Icy conditions on I-94 cause crashes and vehicle runoffs in Wisconsin

By Gregory Lemos, Paul P. Murphy and Judson Jones, CNN

Icy road conditions have caused vehicle crashes and runoffs on Interstate 94 in west-central Wisconsin on Thursday morning, police said.

By around 10:40 a.m. ET, I-94 was closed in both directions for a roughly 25-mile stretch from the Oseeo area to the Black River Falls area “due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a number of semi-tractor trailers and passenger vehicles,” the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Freezing rain “caused icy, hazardous road conditions this morning,” WSP said.

Mike Olsen, who was driving on I-94 near Osseo as at least one of the crashes happened, told CNN of “super-icy road conditions,” and that incidents “happened really fast.”

Olsen took video of the scene, showing tractor-trailers in a median and a large fire on the highway.

Weather radar indicated a wintry mix of precipitation there early Thursday. A nearby weather observation site also indicated freezing rain was happening, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

