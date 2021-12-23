Teen killed in LA-area mall after police officer’s shot penetrates wall of dressing room, officials say

By Topher Gauk-Roger, CNN

A 14-year-old was found dead in the dressing room of a California department store Thursday after a police officer fired at a man suspected in an attack, authorities said.

One of the shots penetrated a wall and entered a dressing room where the girl was killed, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told reporters during a press conference.

“Preliminary, we believe that round was an officer’s round,” Choi said.

Officers had been responding to calls of “possible shots fired” at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Choi said.

Upon arrival and encountering a male suspect who they say assaulted a woman inside the store minutes earlier, LAPD officers opened fire on the man. The suspect was struck and killed from the gunfire, police said.

During a subsequent search of the area, officers discovered a hole in the wall behind the suspect, which turned out to be a dressing room containing the deceased teen who was shot from one of the multiple rounds used, police said.

The dressing room was behind the suspect and in front of the officer, Choi said.

The investigation is ongoing, Choi said. Authorities will review body cam video and security footage and have yet to interview the officers and witnesses.

Investigators do not know yet the motive of the suspect or what type of weapon the man was in possession of, although a steel or metal cable lock was found nearby and investigators believe it was involved, he said. However, no firearm has been recovered from the scene, Choi said.

As of now, there is no information about the identity of the teenage victim or if she was on her own in the store, Choi said.

Police do not believe there was any relation between the teenage victim and the other two parties involved in the incident, and that they don’t know what connection — if any — there was between the suspect and the assault victim.

The assault victim was transported to a local hospital with head and arm injuries, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.