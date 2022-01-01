One person is dead and three more injured after an overnight shooting in Wisconsin

By Melissa Alonso and Alaa Elassar, CNN

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin early New Year’s Day.

Police responded to reports of gunshots being fired “in the parking lot of a local establishment” around 4 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they discovered vehicles fleeing the scene and people running away, police said.

One person died, despite lifesaving efforts rendered by police. The other three victims were taken to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition, the second in serious condition, and the third with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The victims are all residents of Illinois and their ages range from 23 to 27, according to the news release.

“There is no suspect in custody and police do not believe this to be a random act of violence,” Kenosha Police said on Saturday. “There is no continued threat to our community.”

Police urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

