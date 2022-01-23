A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan, police say

By Amir Vera, Kiely Westhoff and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being pushed onto the subway tracks at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The man — who has not been identified — made contact with the lead train car while he was on the tracks, police said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to his leg.

It is unknown if the attack was targeted. The NYPD has not made any arrests at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesperson.

“These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

This latest incident follows the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, an Asian-American woman who was pushed in front of a Times Square subway train on January 15. Go’s death both contributed to the ongoing efforts to raise awareness of crimes against Asian Americans and fueled authorities to further examine safety at subway stations.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Go’s death, which shocked residents of a city that has seen crime rising during the pandemic and renewed calls for politicians to address a burgeoning homeless crisis.

“I don’t want to tell people that they should stand on subway platforms and feel like they’re, you know, in threat of their lives,” Lieber said in an interview with CNN affiliate WABC Sunday. “But everybody should stand away from the edge of the platform.”

Asked about considering the use of platform screen doors, like subway systems in other countries, Lieber said there are physical constraints the MTA has to take into consideration, like the “ability to maintain ADA accessibility.”

“Literally the structure of our very old, 100-year-old stations don’t accommodate it,” Lieber said. “And there’s some real ventilation issues, how will we ventilate, for fire code safety and for human comfort in that event?”

Despite the challenges, Lieber said MTA is having discussions about such changes to the subway platform.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.