North Las Vegas police probe ‘mass casualty’ crash

Nine people have died following a multi-vehicle traffic collision in North Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Alex Cuevas, spokesperson for North Las Vegas Police. One other person is critically injured.

They are among 15 people involved in the crash Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Challenger was traveling at high speed and ran a red light, hitting several vehicles and causing a “chaotic event,” Cuevas said. A total of six vehicles were involved.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were among the deceased, who range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults, according to Cuevas.

The other surviving victims suffered injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, Cuevas said.

Police are investigating whether the driver was impaired, but speed was considered a factor, according to Cuevas.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said during a news conference Saturday.

