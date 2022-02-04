Travis McMichael is due back in federal court today after his plea deal on hate crime charges was rejected.

By Alta Spells, Angela Barajas and Maria Cartaya, CNN

Travis McMichael is due back in court Friday after a judge rejected a plea deal he reached with federal prosecutors on hate crime charges in the killing of 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

US District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood on Monday was supposed to rule on the same plea deal for his father, Gregory McMichael, but after rejecting the son’s deal, attorneys for both men asked for more time to reconsider. Wood gave them until Friday to make their decisions on pleas.

On Thursday, attorneys for the elder McMichael withdrew his plea deal, court records show, and he is now expected to face federal trial. Gregory McMichael has pleaded not guilty.

The federal court proceedings come after the McMichaels were convicted of murder during a state trial in November for chasing down and killing Arbery in February 2020 in a south Georgia neighborhood. Arbery was shot while running from the McMichaels and another man, William “Roddie” Bryan, who was also convicted in the killing.

The father and son were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the state charges. Bryan was also sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole after he serves 30 years in prison.

All three men face federal charges in the case, including one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping, according to a federal indictment.

Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael also were charged with one count each of using, carrying and brandishing (and in Travis’ case, discharging) a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Travis McMichael had agreed to plead guilty to one count of interference with rights in exchange for prosecutors recommending he serve 30 years in federal prison, after which time he would have returned to Georgia to finish his sentence in the state case for Arbery’s death. Five of those final years would have counted toward his supervised release from federal prison.

In agreeing to the deal, Travis McMichael conceded he killed Arbery as he ran down a public street, and he “acted because of Mr. Arbery’s race or color.”

Wood said Monday she was not comfortable with the sentencing guidelines of Travis McMichael’s agreement and did not accept the plea deal after hearing testimony and statements from Arbery’s family members.

“Ahmaud didn’t get an option of a plea,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told the judge during Monday’s hearing. “Ahmaud was killed. Ahmaud was hunted down. I’m asking you on behalf of my family to please do not accept this plea.”

Federal prison is “a country club when compared to state prison,” Arbery’s mother’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said, noting federal facilities are less populated, better funded and “generally more accommodating.”

The Arbery family was displeased prosecutors agreed to the deal without the family’s consent, Merritt told CNN.

The Justice Department respected the court’s decision not to accept the plea agreement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement, adding that prosecutors “entered the plea agreement only after the victims’ attorneys informed me that the family was not opposed to it.”

Bryan, the neighbor, was also in court Monday but did not have a proposed plea deal on the federal charges.

The federal trial is set to start Monday with jury selection.

