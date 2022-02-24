A 20-year-old man was pulled over and jailed after a traffic violation. He died later that day in police custody

By Andy Rose, CNN

A man arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday died in jail hours after he was taken into custody, Milwaukee police said.

The 20-year-old was pulled over for a traffic violation around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and had “suspected illegal narcotics,” Milwaukee Police Chief Norman said Wednesday night. Details of the warrant weren’t immediately available.

About 16 hours after the traffic stop — around 5:53 p.m. — the man was found to be in medical distress during a routine cell check at the Milwaukee Police District 5 office, Norman said. Officers provided life-saving measures until they were relieved by the Milwaukee Fire Department, police said in a news release.

The man was later pronounced dead.

His death comes amid heightened scrutiny of cases in which people die or are injured in police custody.

Milwaukee’s police chief was not aware of any physical altercation between officers and the man who died, whose name was not released, he said.

Three officers have been put on administrative duty, per standard department procedure, Norman said.

“Pursuant to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure, a death of a person while in police custody will be investigated by an outside and independent law enforcement agency,” Milwaukee police said in the release.

“The investigation is ongoing and being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.”

Plans for a community briefing to discuss this incident are forthcoming, Milwaukee police said.

