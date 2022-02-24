Skip to Content
How to provide aid to those in Ukraine

<i>Brent Swails/CNN</i><br/>People shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv
Brent Swails/CNN
People shelter in a subway station in Kharkiv

By Ryan Bergeron, CNN

Russian troops have crossed into Ukraine and bombardments are taking place in several cities. These attacks have sent people fleeing for safety.

Concerns grow for civilians and families as a larger humanitarian crisis could unfold. Organizations around the world are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help those in need with shelter, food, water and additional aid.

You can find out how to help here or by clicking on the button below.

