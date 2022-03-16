7 people were killed in a crash involving the University of the Southwest golf teams

By Christine Sever, Chris Boyette and Holly Yan, CNN

At least 7 people were killed in a crash involving the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, the university said Wednesday.

“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family,” read a statement from the university based in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident. While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash,” the statement said.

“Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas.”

The wreck happened near Andrews in West Texas, CNN affiliate KOSA reported.

There were fatalities in the bus and another vehicle, a Ford F-150, involved in the crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco said.

Members of the USW’s men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from a competition when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic, the university said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The weather in the area Tuesday evening was clear with no fog, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said. There were no freezing temperatures, and the wind was light at around 5 to 8 mph.

CNN has reached out to Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.

