4 people shot at Milwaukee party

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are investigating a shooting Sunday that left four people injured, including one man in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 4:21 a.m., police said in a news release, when a suspect or suspects “fired several shots during an argument” at a party.

The victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Three of them — a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man — suffered “non-fatal injuries,” police said.

A fourth, a 24-year-old man, “sustained life-threatening injuries” and was in critical condition Sunday.

Authorities are still looking for “unknown suspects,” the news release said.

