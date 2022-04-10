4 people shot following Washington Nationals game

By Keith Allen, Christian Sierra and Kelly Murray, CNN

Four people, including two teens, were shot near Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on Saturday night, police said.

The shootings happened less than an hour after an MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets ended.

Just before 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and discovered a 16-year-old female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police spokesperson Kristen Metzger said.

An adult male was then found on another street nearby, south of the stadium, with a wound of similar severity.

Another adult male and a 17-year-old male were found with gunshot wounds at the Navy Yard Metro Station, which is just north of the stadium, according to Metzger.

None of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening, Metzger told CNN in an email Sunday.

In a tweet late Saturday night, police said they were looking for two people potentially connected to the shooting, but as of Sunday morning, there were no suspects in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a man in a black sweatshirt and light jeans carrying a silver handgun and a woman wearing a blue hoodie or jacket with white writing, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.

Saturday night’s shootings happened near the site of another shooting in 2021, in which three people were injured while a game was still going on.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.