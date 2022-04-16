1 person arrested in connection with South Carolina mall shooting that left 14 people injured, police say

By Aya Elamroussi and Paradise Afshar, CNN

One person has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall Saturday that left 14 people hurt, police said.

The 22-year-old man is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Investigators are consulting with prosecutors and more charges are possible, the release said.

He was one three people detained following the shooting, police said, adding the two other men who were detained have been released after investigators determined they weren’t involved.

No fatalities were reported following the shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall, just 10 miles from downtown Columbia, Police Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday.

Police initially said 12 people were injured but later updated the number of victims to 14, at least nine of whom were shot. Five others were injured while attempting to flee to safety, police said, including broken bones and a head injury.

The victims’ ages range from 15 to 73, police said. As of late Saturday, one victim, a 73-year-old woman, remained hospitalized

The shooting unfolded around 2 p.m. during what police believe was a clash between people who were armed inside the mall.

Police encouraging witnesses to provide information

Police seized one firearm related to the shooting, and evidence from the crime scene shows at least two different firearms were used by two suspects, police said.

At least three suspects displayed guns inside the mall, but it’s not clear whether they all fired shots, the release said.

“It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspects and likely stemmed from an on-going conflict,” police said in the news release.

The police chief said investigators believe those involved in the shooting knew each other.

“This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall to discharge a firearm and injure people,” Holbrook said during a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Police are asking witnesses to call the 803-545-3525 to share information and video they may have of the shooting.

“We know a lot of people saw different things. Please take a moment, collect your thoughts and reach out to law enforcement,” Holbrook said.

Following the shooting, mall officials issued a statement that was posted by Columbia Police on Twitter.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement,” the statement read.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.