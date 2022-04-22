5 things to know for April 22: Ukraine, Immigration, Disney, Covid-19, CNN+



If you saw a shooting star last night, it might have been from the Lyrid meteor shower — a collection of bright and fast meteors that reached its peak overnight. For those who missed the exciting moment, we have good news! You may have an opportunity to catch an even better glimpse of the meteor shower later this evening!

1. Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say they have identified mass graves outside the city of Mariupol, which they say adds to mounting proof of Russian war crimes. New satellite images appear to show more than 200 new graves at a site on the northwestern edge of Manhush, a town about 12 miles to the west of Mariupol. CNN cannot independently verify claims Russians have disposed of bodies in mass graves at that location. However, journalists on the ground have documented the hasty burial of civilians in the city, and images have surfaced on social media showing bodies apparently left for collection. This comes as an estimated 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol, which has been under siege since it was surrounded by Russian forces on March 1.

2. Immigration

More than 20 states have asked a judge to immediately block the Biden administration from repealing Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic restriction which allows authorities to turn away migrants at the US southern border. Despite pushback from both Democrats and Republicans, the Biden administration is on track to end the restriction on May 23 — which is expected to result in a surge of migrants at the border. Earlier this month, Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42. Later, more than a dozen states, mostly GOP-led, joined the lawsuit. Separately, a few hundred migrants who have been waiting in Reynosa, Mexico, for the end of Title 42 were allowed to seek asylum this week, sources on the ground told CNN.

3. Disney

The Florida legislature passed a bill yesterday that would eliminate the unique legal status that allows Disney to operate as an independent government around its Orlando-area theme parks. The move comes as Florida’s Republican-led government has taken aim at Disney — the largest single-site employer in the state — for its objection to legislation that prohibits certain classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill, which would dissolve the special district on June 1, previously allowed Disney to manage land within its boundaries and provide its own public services, such as firefighting and police. There are also tax advantages for Disney in the arrangement. President Joe Biden criticized the Republican Party yesterday over its confrontation with Disney, suggesting the “far right has taken over the party.”

4. Coronavirus

Three major US airlines announced yesterday they will let some passengers banned for mask violations back on their flights. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines said they will allow passengers back on their flight rosters on a case-by-case basis. The decision was sparked by rulings and countermoves this week on the federal mask mandate for public transportation. After a federal judge struck down the mask mandate on Monday, the Justice Department filed an appeal to bring mask requirements back inside airplanes and other public transportation methods. But with the mandate no longer in effect, at least temporarily, many US airlines have already dropped their mask requirements for the foreseeable future.

5. CNN+

CNN+, the streaming service that was hyped as one of the most significant developments in the history of CNN, will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched. CNN+ customers “will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees,” the company said. The decision was made by new management after CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month.

IN MEMORIAM

Robert Morse, a Broadway star best known to TV viewers as “Mad Men” boss Bertram Cooper, has died. He was 90. His friend, the screenwriter Larry Karaszewski, and Morse’s son Charlie confirmed his death on Twitter and to CNN affiliate KABC, respectively. A beloved stage actor with two Tony Awards and a handful of Emmy nominations (plus a win), Morse’s career spanned more than 60 years.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$130 million

That’s the total amount being sought in claims filed against the FBI by 13 sexual assault victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to a filing Thursday. The filing targets the FBI’s Indianapolis and Los Angeles field offices specifically for failing to act properly on sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, who sexually abused girls for decades.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“One death by suicide is one too many.”

— Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on the Navy opening an investigation into the command climate and culture on board an aircraft carrier following the deaths of seven sailors in the last 12 months, including four by suicide, according to the Navy. As of today, there have been 18 suicides this year among active-duty Navy members.

