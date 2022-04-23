New Hampshire couple found shot to death in wooded area

By Rebekah Riess and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

The bodies of a New Hampshire couple were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, police say.

Djeswende Reid, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, had been shot multiple times, according to Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg.

They had left their apartment to go for a walk around 2:22 p.m. Monday, and family and friends didn’t see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Concord Police are asking people to report suspicious behavior and to share any surveillance video of the area.

Residents are also encouraged to be “vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives,” a release from the state Attorney General’s Office said.

“This is a very peaceful neighborhood and they’re talking about murder,” resident Doug Ponusky told affiliate WFXT.

“It just seems random. That’s the scariest part,” Ron Biavaschi told the station. “You got some nut on the loose, you know.”

CNN’s Jay Croft contributed to this report.